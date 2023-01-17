BATAVIA — The Genesee County Emergency Services Dispatch Center is being updated and the county may be able to have an outdated video wall removed for free as part of the changes.

The existing video wall is outdated, has no value, and needs to be replaced, Sheriff William Sheron Jr., Director of Emergency Communications Frank Riccobono, and IT Director Michael Burns determined.

