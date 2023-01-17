BATAVIA — The Genesee County Emergency Services Dispatch Center is being updated and the county may be able to have an outdated video wall removed for free as part of the changes.
The existing video wall is outdated, has no value, and needs to be replaced, Sheriff William Sheron Jr., Director of Emergency Communications Frank Riccobono, and IT Director Michael Burns determined.
County officials say the firm Activu of Rockaway, N.J., would remove and dispose of the existing, outdated video wall at no charge. The county proposes entering an agreement with Activu. The Public Service Committee today supported approval of the proposed agreement, which will be considered by the Ways & Means Committee Wednesday.
