BATAVIA — Genesee County is considering approval of a bond for up to $150 million for Phase 3 of the countywide water project, though it doesn’t expect to have to bond the work at that amount.
The Ways and Means Committee supports moving a bond resolution to the Legislature for consideration.
Highway Superintendent Tim Hens said the reason for the bond resolution is that in order to be eligible for the Water Infrastructure improvement Act (WIIA) or Intermunicipal Grants (IMG) program, you have to complete the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR), which the county did in May, and have a bond resolution, saying the county is committed to financing the project. The Environmental Facilities Corporation offers these grant programs.
“The fact that ... we’ve got a $150 million in front of us doesn’t mean we’re going to go to market for the actual bonds. It just shows a commitment by the Legislature to the project. It might be for $40 million. It might be for $10 million. It might be for $3 million,” Hens said. “We have to have a resolution saying we’re willing to do the full cost if we had to.”
Phase 3 includes shutting down and replacing the city of Batavia’s 100-plus-year-old water treatment plant, which supplies nearly half of the county’s water, with infrastructure. The infrastructure includes pump stations, water storage tanks upgrades, transmission and distribution mains and incidental improvements and costs.
An annual appropriation for payment of the principal and interest on the bond would be made. Any cost not paid through other sources would be paid through a tax levy.
“To the extent not paid from other sources, there shall annually be levied on all the taxable real property of said county, a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds as the same become due and payable.
“We’re not going to go out and borrow $150 million,” Hens said, Typically, the county would borrow from the Monroe County Water Authority.
Ways and Means Chairwoman Marianne Clattenburg said the bond is needed to keep the process moving because the time constraints with the grants are an issue.
Committee member Gary Maha asked, “What happens if the bottom falls out in two years and we can’t make this commitment? Are we committed to $150 million?”
Hens said the resolution is just a commitment to the Phase 3 project. Phase 3 includes replacing the city of Batavia’s 100-plus-year-old water treatment plant, which supplies nearly half of the county’s water, is part of $150 million in infrastructure improvements over the next several years.
“We could finance it 50 ways from Sunday. Even if we get the state grant, the federal grant, there’s not a commitment to bond this amount. You could pay cash if you wanted to,” he said.
Clattenburg said the county is hoping for substantial financial assistance with Phase 3, given the work to be done and the cost to taxpayers.
“We really can’t realistically bear this by ourselves,” she said.
Hens said IMG program applications are due by July 28.
“The IMG program, you can get up to a $30 million grant. If we were to secure that amount of funding for this project, it would take a huge chunk out of what we’re going to have to pay on our own,” he said.
The county has applied or will apply for every application under the sun, Hens said,
“We’re looking at all the resources possible to bring the borrowing down to as small as we can,” he said.
Different grant programs have different requirements, Clattenburg said.
“To go after the money they say is out there for infrastructure is very, very difficult,” she said. “We’re doing that on behalf of the taxpayers. Let’s get the grants we’re applying for and we don’t have to come to this because I don’t really see how we can do this.”