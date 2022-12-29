BATAVIA — The Genesee County Health Department received $477,000 from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) to put the Healthy Neighborhoods Program (HNP) into action through 2027. Residents in the town and city of Batavia are eligible to participate in the program. The goal is to visit 1,000 households over five years.

The program offers home evaluations for asthma triggers, indoor air quality, lead-based paint hazards, fire risks, and other health hazards. At the evaluations, residents are educated on asthma management, childhood lead poisoning prevention, carbon monoxide poisoning, radon gas, fire safety and prevention, and other home safety issues. Free safety and cleaning supplies are also available to eligible participants.

