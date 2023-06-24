County may sue state over WROTB board

By BRIAN QUINN
BATAVIA — Genesee County Attorney James Wujcik has the county committee support to bring litigation to keep the state from giving control of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (WROTB) to Erie and Monroe counties and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.
In early May, as part of the this year’s state budget, changes and amendments were made to state law that took control of the WROTB’s founding counties, including Genesee, the county said in a resolution. The Ways and Means Committee voted Wednesday to send it to the full Legislature for approval.
If Wujcik pursues legal action, potential defendants are the state of New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state Assembly, state Senate and any other party deemed necessary to bring full relief to the residents of Genesee County.
In 1973, the county Legislature said in a resolution, “... it is in the best interest of the people of Genesee County for our County to participate and become a member of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation,” Home Rule Law restricts the state legislature’s ability to act in relation to the “property, affairs or government” of any local government.
The resolution said that to repeal or modify a statute requires a legislative act “of equal dignity and import.”
“Nothing less than a Home Rule message from a majority of the founding counties will suffice, The doctrine of legislative equivalency has uniformly been applied with respect to the modification and or amendment of prior legislation,” Legislators said in the resolution. “None one of the founding counties, especially Genesee County, the home county of WROTB, enacted Home Rule messages requesting that N.Y. Rac. Pari-Mut. Wag. & Breeding Law § 502, be modified and/or amended, and never authorized a relinquishment of control of WROTB to Erie County, Monroe County, city of Buffalo, and city of Rochester.”
“This is not what Home Rule legislation called for,” Ways and Means Chairwoman Marianne Clattenburg said at this week’s meeting. “If you change Home Rule legislation, there’s a process to go through. We’re alleging that this process was not done.”
Committee member Gary Maha asked whether a consortium of counties would be involved in any litigation.
“Possibly,” Wujcik said.
The former WROTB board was terminated around the beginning of May when the state budget was passed, restructuring the board and putting in a weighted voting system. Reports at the time said on the new board, the director representing Erie County is to have 24 votes. Monroe County’s representative 20, Buffalo’s 10 and Rochester’s eight. The representative of Niagara County also has eight votes; Chautauqua, five; Oswego, four; Steuben, Wayne, Cattaraugus and Cayuga, three; Livingston and Genesee, two; Wyoming, Orleans, Seneca and Schuyler, just one.
“Batavia Downs is located in the town and city of Batavia in a residential area and this is an important quality-of-life issue for the host county of Genesee to not be negatively impacted by any change to the Board of Directors makeup.” legislators said in the resolution.