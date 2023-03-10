BATAVIA — The county Planning Board’s recommended site plan approval for a 198,000-square foot warehouse on Vision Parkway in Pembroke.
Walden Development Group of Buffalo got the county’s support at Thursday evening’s meeting. Included in the 198,000 square feet would be 10,000 square feet of office space. The new warehouse would be on about 33 acres near the intersection of Routes 5 and 77.
In February, Walden proposed two driveways to the site from Vision Parkway, with no access from Route 77. It said it completed a similar project in 2018 in Depew in which three parties occupied about 196,000 square feet.
“The facility has approximately 15-20 trucks per day and approximately 40-50 employee vehicles/visitors per day. We would expect this project in Pembroke to generate a similar amount of traffic,” Walden said in a letter to the town. “We believe most of the truck traffic would enter from the north, heading south on Route 77, given the proximity to Interstate 90. Similarly, most of the exiting truck traffic would head north on Route 77 when leaving the facility.”
The county Planning Board said Walden will need to have a stormwater pollution prevention plan (SWPPP) and get a stormwater permit for construction from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.