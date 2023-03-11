BATAVIA — The county Planning Board recommends site plan approval for a 198,000-square foot warehouse project on Vision Parkway in Pembroke.
Walden Development Group of Buffalo got the county’s support at Thursday evening’s meeting. Included in the 198,000 square feet would be 10,000 square feet of office space. The new warehouse would be on about 33 acres near the intersection of Routes 5 and 77.
During the meeting, county Planner Felipe Oltramari asked Walden Leasing Director Andy DeVincentis whether the town has raised any traffic issues.
“No, We’ve had some preliminary conversations. We did a similar facility (in 2018), so we were able to give them some data based on what we’ve seen there, observed there,” DeVincentis said. “They didn’t have any concerns at this time. Until we know more of who the tenant or tenants would be in here, it would give us more of an ability to look at traffic flow and what we can expect this (Pembroke) facility to generate, specifically.”
Walden Development Group will attend the Pembroke Town Planning Board’s 7 p.m. March 22 meeting regarding site plan approval. Meetings are at the Town Hall.
In February, Walden proposed two driveways to the site from Vision Parkway, with no access from Route 77. It said it completed a similar project in 2018 in Depew in which three parties occupied about 196,000 square feet.
“The facility has approximately 15-20 trucks per day and approximately 40-50 employee vehicles/visitors per day. We would expect this project in Pembroke to generate a similar amount of traffic,” Walden said in a letter to the town. “We believe most of the truck traffic would enter from the north, heading south on Route 77, given the proximity to Interstate 90. Similarly, most of the exiting truck traffic would head north on Route 77 when leaving the facility.”
The county Planning Board said Walden will need to have a stormwater pollution prevention plan (SWPPP) and get a stormwater permit for construction from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
