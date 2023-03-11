BATAVIA — The county Planning Board recommends site plan approval for a 198,000-square foot warehouse project on Vision Parkway in Pembroke.

Walden Development Group of Buffalo got the county’s support at Thursday evening’s meeting. Included in the 198,000 square feet would be 10,000 square feet of office space. The new warehouse would be on about 33 acres near the intersection of Routes 5 and 77.

