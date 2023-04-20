BATAVIA — Those who would like to attend Criminal Justice Day, set for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Genesee Community College’s Conable Technology Building, Room T102.
Each year in April, the Office for Victims of Crime helps lead communities throughout the country in its annual observances of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), which will be observed April 23-
29, 2023. This year’s theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”.
It will feature a morning full of presentations and speakers on various topics, including those surrounding crime victims’ rights. The main speaker is award-winning journalist Janine Latus. The author and advocate is best-known for her memoir, “If I Am Missing or Dead: a sister’s story of love, murder and liberation.”
