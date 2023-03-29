Court upholds home invasion conviction

ALBANY — A state appeals court has upheld a 2018 conviction against a man for a violent home-invasion robbery.
Updated: March 29, 2023 @ 1:08 am
ALBANY — A state appeals court has upheld a 2018 conviction against a man for a violent home-invasion robbery.
Michael V. Coley, 35, is currently serving an 8-year prison term for attempted first-degree burglary.
He appealed the conviction, claiming his waiver of his right to appeal was invalid and that his sentence was too severe.
The Appellate Division, Fourth Department on Friday issued a brief ruling denying Coley’s claims.
Coley, who served two previous state prison terms for weapons charges and drug-dealing, was arrested in August 2017 after an investigation into a violent home invasion in October 2016.
Coley forced his way into a trailer on Phelps Road, looking to buy marijuana. When the homeowner told him he didn’t have any, Coley pulled out a gun and beat the man with the gun and a beer bottle.
Coley stole marijuana, cash, a phone, a Verizon tablet, two sets of car keys and beer, police said at the time.
