Criminal Justice Day
coming up April 24
BATAVIA — With April 23-29 being National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), Genesee County’s observance will include an April 24 event open to the public.
From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Genesee Community College’s Conable Technology Building (Room T102), there will be presentations
and speakers on various topics, including those surrounding crime victims’ rights. This year’s NCVRW theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”
The cost is $10 per person or $5 per student or senior (age 62 and older). Register by Friday by calling Sharon Burns at (585) 344-2550 ext. 3929 or emailing sharon.burns@co.genesee.ny.us for registration details.
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joseph Graff will give opening remarks.The keynote speaker will be award-winning journalist, author and advocate Janine Latus: an award-winning journalist, author and advocate. Known for her memoir, “If I Am Missing or Dead: A Sister’s Story of Love, Murder, and Liberation Her work has appeared in O, The Oprah Magazine, More, Woman’s Day, Family Circle, Parents, All You, American Baby and the inflight
magazines for US Airways, American Airlines, Continental and TWA.
Other presentations include:
n Elder Abuse 101: Stephanie Good: helpline coordinator for the Elder Abuse Helpline for Concerned Persons;
n Lifespan of Greater Rochester: Sue Talsania: Elder Abuse Prevention Program (EAPP), Upstate Elder Abuse Center at Lifespan;
n Bullying in Schools: City of Batavia Police Department School Resource Officer Miah Stevens; Genesee County Sheriff’s Office SRO Deputy Jordan Alejandro; Batavia Police Department Detective Eric Hill
Closing remarks will be by Genesee County Assistant District Attorney Robert Zickl.