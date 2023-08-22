No injuries reported in Warsaw house fire
WARSAW — Careless disposal of smoking items was blamed for a fire which damaged a house Sunday evening.
The fire was reported 6:55 p.m. at 56 Frank St., Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said. Flames were confined to a second-floor bathroom.
The home’s occupants can’t live there at the moment, due to smoke and water damage, officials said.
Damages were estimated at $10,000. Firefighters were at the scene for two hours.
The house is owned by Mark and Laura Yarington.
Firefighters from Warsaw, Wyoming, Silver Springs and Perry Center responded to the scene, along with village and state police, along with county Emergency Services and New York State Electric & Gas personnel.
Units from Castile, Perry and Pavilion were on standby.