DARIEN — The town of Darien will certainly accept $600,000 in state grant funds as it works on plans for a new force main and pump station, a Town Board member said Thursday.
A new main and pump station would allow Darien to discharge waste into the Corfu/Pembroke Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office noted in announcing the award, part of $2.88 million being awarded to counties and municipalities across the state.
Town Board member Steve Ferry Jr. said the $600,000 is much appreciated and that the town is still trying to put a financial package together for the project. This is the second time Darien is coming up with financing.
“We went in with our budgeted plan and grant funding before COVID hit. All those numbers are defunct,” Ferry said. “The new numbers, we don’t have the financing enough. We’ve had to give some financing back because we couldn’t use it within a three-year period.”
The town was encouraged to reapply for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Ferry said.
“It’s one of those struggles with the cost of the force main and lift station,” he said. “We’ve gotten away from rebuilding our plant and are going through a lift station and force main because some of the original financing ... was for 40 years. We can’t control our costs now. The sewage treatment plant, the one we were rebuilding, is 20 years old. It wouldn’t last 38 years. Then, we’d be paying for two plants at that point.”
Ferry said the other thing is, the town worries about operations and maintenance, because only 140 people use the plant.
“That’s what’s hard to control — our operations and maintenance, with only 140 people, limited flows,” he said. Darien may apply for Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) grant money.
“Possibly, we were looking into one more through the state Freshwater Act,” he said.
Ferry said the town has multiple project timelines, depending on its financing.
“Right now, we’re looking at hopefully getting done by the end of 2024,” he said. “We would know the financing package probably by October and then hopefully by then, we can start. We’re doing the engineering. We’re doing the survey. We’re doing all that work ahead of time. We’re ready to progress, but we just need money.”
The estimated cost of the project is $4.6 million, the board member said.
How will the new force main and pump station reduce long-term operation and maintenance costs?
“By putting it down to Corfu and Pembroke their outflow and their operation is just more flow at that point,” Ferry said. “They can control their costs over a large amount of users, versus if we have to control with an operator, all chemicals, running a plant, things like that, our O and M (operations and maintenance costs) would keep increasing because ... we only have 140 people on that. More users controls O and M.”
Ferry said Darien is working an intermunicipal agreement with Corfu and Pembroke.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.