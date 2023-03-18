DARIEN — The town of Darien will certainly accept $600,000 in state grant funds as it works on plans for a new force main and pump station, a Town Board member said Thursday.

A new main and pump station would allow Darien to discharge waste into the Corfu/Pembroke Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office noted in announcing the award, part of $2.88 million being awarded to counties and municipalities across the state.

