BETHANY — The town tried to do something with the former Bethany Town Hall building, but nothing worked out, ultimately resulting in the 191-year-old building’s demolition this week.
The building, built in 1882, has been vacant for almost 20 years Town Supervisor Carl Hyde Jr. said Wednesday.
“The Town Board and supervisor of the past had the opportunity to give the building to Genesee Valley Museum, but decided they wanted $60,000 instead. So GVM went elsewhere and was given a building just like it. They took it apart, cataloged it, moved it and reassembled it,” he said.
The town has tried for several years to sell it, but cannot because there is no room for a septic system the state requires for a commercial building.
“It sits on less than a half-acre. We even tried giving the building away, with no takers, to move it,” Hyde said. “There have been several discussions at Town Board meetings over the years whenever we tried to do something with it. The decision to tear down the building did not happen overnight but over years. New York state ... stated in a letter to the Town Board that this property is not a historical property and the town could do as they saw fit.”
To use the building again for public use, it needs a septic system, public water and has to become Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA compliant).
“This all would cost at 2022 estimates $2 million. There is no land for septic and currently no public water,” the town supervisor said. “So the building came down. Emotions and comments are mixed, but when people find out the facts they understand where we are at.”
“In its place, will be a green space with the bell under the cupola, a plaque of the building and some benches to always mark the spot of this important gathering space.
Renderings of it are on the town’s website.”