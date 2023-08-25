BATAVIA — Voters in the East Pembroke Fire District will vote Tuesday on whether to pass a defined benefit service award plan for volunteer firefighters within the district.
A special election is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. at 8655 Barrett Dr. The Fire District is in the towns of
Pembroke, Batavia and Alabama. The resolution to be voted on was adopted earlier this month by the Board of Fire Commissioners.
According to a legal notice on the resolution, the estimated annual cost of the proposed service award plan would be $118,514 for the first five years and $27,706 a year after that. The estimated annual administration fee would be $3,648 ($3,000 plus $18 per participant).
The annual contribution made on behalf of each participant credited with a year of fire service will be $20 per month of service for a maximum monthly entitlement benefit of $400. Benefits shall be accruable per year of active service, limited to 20 years. Participants will vest a nonforfeitable right to a service award after five years of service. Each qualified participant will receive credit for up to five qualified years of active firefighting service before the service award plan is established, the notice says. This credit is known as a buyback service credit. The cost of this buyback shall be reduced with regular payments over a five-year period.
The entitlement age will be 65. The East Pembroke Fire District will administer the service award program, which would go into effect Jan. 1 if approved Tuesday.
Everyone registered to vote in the district and residing in the district for at least 30 days before Tuesday may vote in the special election.