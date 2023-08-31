EAST PEMBROKE — East Pembroke Fire District members called the support from the public into question and alleged two former fire commissioners sent out misinformation after a proposed benefit service award plan was voted down Tuesday night by 35 votes.
In a post Wednesday on its Facebook page, the department said the Length of Service Awards Program (LOSAP) was put together by the state. The proposal before Fire District voters stated, in part, an annual contribution made on behalf of each participant credited with a year of fire service will be $20 per month of service. The firefighters would each have to earn 50 points each year to be able to accrue compensation for that year.
The maximum monthly entitlement benefit of $400. Benefits would have been accruable per year of active service, limited to 20 years.
“The membership is pretty discouraged at the lack of community support they received. The East Pembroke Fire Department has always put the community first, helping out whenever anyone is in need. On your worst day, the volunteers stop their lives to help you for hours on end with no compensation,” the department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “To the few who did support us, we Thank You.”
Fire District Chairman James Gayton told The Daily News district volunteer firefighters would potentially have gotten $20 a month, per year of service.
“Every year, they acquire 50 points, so they have to maintain the active membership to get it,” Gayton said. “The points are the only way you qualify. You obtain them through trainings, calls, drills. They have to get 50 to get credit for the year. Otherwise, they don’t get credit, so they don’t get anything for that year. Our program is $20 per year of service when they reach the age of 65, with a 20-year cap.
“If they had a full 20 years, they would get $400 a month when they turned 65. They can’t draw on it until they’re 65,” he said while waiting in the hallway for the vote results Tuesday night.
If the proposal had passed, it would have gone into effect Jan. 1, 2024. One firefighter who was over 65 would have been eligible to earn points in 2024 and possibly draw on the money in 2025.
Pat Reeves, a fire commissioner for the East Pembroke District, said Erie County has had this for some time.
“This is standard procedure in Erie County,” he said. “It’s a little bit you can give back. These people are called to serve. They get nothing for it.”
The last two people to vote Tuesday night before the polls closed were David and Sheila DuBois. They said they were in favor of the proposed plan.
“If somebody is going to volunteer to help out our whole community, they should probably get a little something for it,” David DuBois said. “There’s a lot of good people that volunteer in our community and if we do something to help them out a little bit, we’d be glad to. We have a lot of friends. We have probably 20 friends in the fire department that are local. My son-in-law is in it.”
According to a legal notice on the resolution, the estimated annual cost of the proposed service award plan would be $118,514 for the first five years and $27,706 a year after that. The estimated annual administration fee would be $3,648 ($3,000 plus $18 per participant).
“I hope that everyone who voted NO picks up an application to volunteer because the current membership feels unappreciated and unsupported, the department said on Facebook. “As always, anyone who stated that they have no idea what goes on at the firehall. Our doors are always open. The Fire District monthly meetings are open to the public on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. Come get informed with proper information instead of the lies and misleading information that was sent out by these two individuals.”