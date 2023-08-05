BATAVIA — With the start of a new school year about a month away, Catholic Charities is hosting a socks and undergarment drive for school-age kids and teenagers in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
The drive aims to help students from prekindergarten to seniors.
Donations of new, unopened packages of socks and underwear are being accepted through Aug. 31 at Catholic Charities’ tri-county offices at 25 Liberty St. in Batavia and 6470 Route 20A in Perry.
All colors and sizes from children to adult are needed. The donated items will be distributed to community members in need later this summer.
“Back to school time can have a major impact on household budgets,” said Tri-county District Director Kate DiSalvo of Catholic Charities in a news release. “In addition to the traditional supplies like pencils and notebooks, growing children in our community also need new socks and underwear. Any contribution you can make will provide hope and help ease the back-to-school burden for many local families.”
In addition to Catholic Charities offices, other drop-off locations include:
n Genesee County — Ascension Church, 19 Sumner St., Batavia; Resurrection Church, 303 E. Main St., Batavia.; St. Mary, 11095 St. Mary’s St., Pavilion.
n Orleans County: Hoag Library, 134 S. Main St., Albion; St. Mark’s, 16789 Kenmore Road, Kendall; St. Mary’s, 9 S. Main St., Holley; Holy Trinity, 211 Eagle St., Medina.
n Wyoming County: St. Michael’s Church, 171 N. Main St., Warsaw and St. Joseph’s Church, 69 Leicester St., Perry.
Additional information about Catholic Charities’ services can be found at ccwny.org/services.