NIAGARA FALLS — The Firefighters Association of the State of New York will be bringing their 151st annual convention to Niagara Falls from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12 at the Sheraton Niagara Falls on 3rd Street and the Niagara Falls Convention Center.
Almost 1,000 people, including volunteer firefighters and their guests from across New York, vendors and visiting dignitaries, will attend the convention and related events. The convention is being held in Niagara Falls for the ninth time and this is the 12 time Niagara County has hosted this event. A total of 40 FASNY annual conventions have been held in Western New York since the association was founded in 1872.
The hundreds of visitors to Niagara Falls for the FASNY convention are expected to generate approximately $757,639 in economic activity in the region that week. This includes more than 1,100 hotel stay nights, meals, social activities and other travel-related expenditures.
Activities for the week will include a golf tournament at the Hyde Park Golf Course, the Past Presidents Dinner at the Frontier Volunteer Fire Company’s fire hall, convention ceremonies and proceedings at the Sheraton Niagara Falls and the Convention Center — including FASNY’s annual Hero Awards presentation.