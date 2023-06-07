ALBION — Firefighters from four departments responded this afternoon to a controlled burn that had gotten out of control in a field on Route 279.
The call came in at around 2:45 and firefighters extinguished the flames and checked for hot spots.
Deputy Chief John Papponetti said the fire got into a woodline. A farmer was burning old apple trees on his property off of Route 279, Papponetti said.
“When we got on scene, the whole pile was on fire. With the wind driving ... it was pushing it right into the woodline,” he said.
Papponetti said the trees on fire were about 1,000 feet off the road.
“Getting a good water supply in here is difficult to get back into the field. Basically, we’re running a tanker relay,” he said at the scene. “We’ve got several engines set up with deck guns, flowing water at different points along the area that’s on fire.
“It’s just too close to the woodline and with the wind the way it was and how much they had burning ...” the deputy chief said. “You’ve got a lot of dead ash mixed in with the stuff in the woods. It just caught it on fire.”
A passer-by saw the fire and that it was getting into the woodline, and called it in. Papponetti said there would be no investigation. The fire would be put out and the land turned back over to its owner. He said he talked to a state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officer, who felt that it was just a normal burn that got out of control.
Albion firefighters were on scene with Barre, Kendall, Ridgeway and Carlton. A county fire coordinator was on scene as well.
“Anytime you get even a controlled burn in a dry spot that we’re in, it’s just really easy for it to spread, especially with the winds up like they have been today,” he said.