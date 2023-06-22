COWLESVILLE — Award winners have been announced by the Wyoming County Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

The association held its convention last week in Cowlesville.

At the convention:

n Team effort went to Bliss Fire & Rescue, Monroe Ambulance and Wyoming County Community Hospital.

n The EMS Award went to Laura Dutton of Bliss.

n The Lifetime Achievement award went to Don Meyers of Arcade, with 60 years.

n The 20-50 Year Award went to John Taylor of Cowlesville.

n The 5-20 Year went to Gary Boorman of North Java.

n The 1-5 Year Award went to Malcom Fraser of Strykersville.

n The Junior Firefighter Award went to Devon Colkitt of Strykersville.

