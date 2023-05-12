NORTH JAVA — The former convent at the Holy Family Parish property has been demolished after repairs proved cost-prohibitive.
The convent had sustained major water damage after a frozen pipe burst several years ago. Water ran down the building’s stairs, behind the walls, and through its floors.
The old convent was not in use at the time, so it was several days before the situation was discovered, said Rev. Corey Foegen, the church’s pastor. The damage wasn’t covered by insurance.
“In addition to the damages from the burst pipe, the foundation was weakening and the roof required replacing,” he said. “As time elapsed we found the minimum cost to repair was nearing $100,000, which was far beyond what our community can afford. The deterioration continued and we were facing a safety issue by keeping the building, so as a parish community we decided to demolish it.”
The building dated back to about 1891, when it was built as part of the former St. Nicholas Church complex. It was used by the Sisters of St. Joseph.
People last lived in the building back in 1971. It was then used for meetings and religious education until about 2007 when St. Nicholas parish was dissolved by the Diocese of Buffalo.
It had been unused since.
The buildings became part of Holy Family Parish in 2011, when the site became part of the Polish National Catholic Church. The old convent was demolished about two weeks ago.
“Before demolition, we worked diligently to preserve as much as we could from the building and repurpose items,” Foegen said. “The front door of the convent is now the front door of Charlotte House (in the former rectory.) The stained glass windows were carefully removed and are still with the church.
“The altar in the chapel had two parts and we were only able to save the upper section,” he continued. “The stations of the cross that hung in the chapel are missing, so we have to assume someone has taken them out of the building.”
The remaining buildings on the property fit the parish’s current needs, Foegen said.
“Whether we will replace the building or not, we are being patient and praying for the Lord’s guidance in the matter,” he said. “At present, the filling of the hole needs to settle, which will take a year or two. If during that time we find opportunities that steer our attention for new construction, a parking lot, or a combination of the two, we will keep an open mind and pray that the necessary resources will follow to help accomplish such goals.
“The decision has been a difficult one for the community due to the beauty and history it held — however, as time moved forward the answer became quite clear that demolition was the best course of action,” he said.