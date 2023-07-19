BATAVIA — The Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden celebrated National Hot Dog Day today by cooking up some red and white hot dogs to raise money for the Peace Garden. Volunteer Diana Bogue said around 80 people stopped by to get something to eat.
“We have a lot of things coming up that we’re doing in the garden, so this is going to help a little bit,” she said. “We’re putting in interpretive panels. They’re going to expand the garden a little bit farther into Phase 2 and 3. We’re also having the water tank painted. That will go right along with the garden.”