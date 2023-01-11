PAARI available in times of crisis

BATAVIA — The director of the Prevention department at Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse is applauding the results of the alcohol compliance checks conducted last month by local law enforcement.

“Of the 60 retail establishments that were visited, 57 of them were in compliance,” said Shannon Ford, who also serves as GCASA’s director of Communications & Development, in a news release. “Overall, we think these are pretty great results.”

