BATAVIA — The Chamber’s Annual Awards Committee has announced the “2023” Annual Award Ceremony will take place March 2 at Batavia Downs Gaming on Park Road. The event honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism.
A brief write up will qualify your nominee for consideration. The chamber is looking for nominees for Business of the Year, Entrepreneurial Business of the Year, Agricultural Business of the Year, Innovative Enterprise of the Year, Special Service Recognition & Geneseeans of the Year. Business nominees must be chamber members. If unsure of your nominee, call the chamber to verify).
Nomination forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, 8276 Park Road, and may also be downloaded from the Chamber Website at www.geneseeny.com.
The chamber needs to have the nominees by Dec. 29 for the nominees to be eligible.
For more information, call or email Director of Member Relations & Special Events Kelly J. Bermingham at the Chamber office, 343-7440, ext. 1026, kbermingham@geneseeny.com.