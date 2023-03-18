BATAVIA — The Genesee County Master Gardeners will “Catch the Gardening Bug” with an upcoming series of programs.
The group will be offering three gardening themed programs this spring. All classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Genesee County Cornell Cooperative Extension office at 420 E. Main St.
n March 30 — Create a Habitat in Your Yard.
Natural habitat in this country and the world, is disappearing at a rapid rate.
Wildlife doesn’t just randomly appear in a given area. It is there because of favorable habitat.
The right conditions will invite a host of birds, butterflies, and other species to your yard. Participants can discover how to make their yards more valuable to bees, butterflies, birds, and beneficial insects.
This two-part program will explore the popular family of succulents. Participants will get some succulent basics, starting with “What are they?”
The program will then cover how to grow them and also how to propagate them. After a short break, a demonstration will describe to put together your own succulent dish garden and how to use them in containers.
n April 25 — “Wonderful Sunflowers”
Sunflowers are a bright and cheerful addition to any garden. They are easy to grow from seed in almost any type of soil and can be sown in succession for a season full of colorful blooms.
Sunflowers can be grown for cut flowers, a colorful garden display or even for edible seed. Whether you want short, medium, or tall; yellow, burgundy, or orange, there’s a sunflower for you.
The cost is $10 per person, per class. Pre-registration is required as class size is limited.
Stop by the CCE office to pay by cash or check, or fill out the registration form and mail in a check.
