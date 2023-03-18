BATAVIA — The Genesee County Master Gardeners will “Catch the Gardening Bug” with an upcoming series of programs.

The group will be offering three gardening themed programs this spring. All classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Genesee County Cornell Cooperative Extension office at 420 E. Main St.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1