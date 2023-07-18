Agencies in two GLOW counties — Genesee and Orleans — will be honored with Tourism Excellence Awards for the work they’ve done to promote the state.
The New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA) this week said groups from the two counties will be honored Sept. 14 in a ceremony at the Strong Museum of Play.
The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center will receive recognition in Excellence in Tourism Marketing Campaigns, Projects & Programs:
Trails & Itineraries for the Barn Quilt Trail of Le Roy project.
The Orleans County Tourism will be recognized for Excellence in Tourism Marketing Campaigns, Projects & Programs: The Great Outdoors of New York State. The award is for the Fall Fishing Program: ‘More Water = More Fish’”, from County Tourism and the New York State Canal Corporation.
“The outstanding work of New York state’s destination marketing organizations, attractions and other tourism-related businesses in all forms of marketing, destination management and stewardship are recognized through this annual awards program,” NYSTIA said in a press release. “This year’s New York State Tourism Excellence Awards include multiple new awards categories to acknowledge the critical work done in advancing the areas of sustainability, DEAI (diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion), international marketing, travel itineraries, and promoting the great outdoors of New York state. The pool of awards nominations was extraordinarily competitive, surpassing 2022’s total by 40%.
“The outstanding work of New York State’s tourism professionals contributed significantly to the post-COVID resurgence of New York State’s tourism industry,” Curtin said. “The efforts of both the 2023 New York State Tourism Excellence Award nominees and recipients epitomize the concept of best practice destination marketing, management and stewardship. My admiration and congratulations to all.”