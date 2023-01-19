MOUNT MORRIS — Teams from five schools competed Saturday in the First LEGO League (FLL) Qualifier Tournament at Genesee Valley BOCES. The competition tested each team’s ability to complete tasks using robots built from Legos.
FLL was designed to engage youth through STEM learning and exploration. Students obtained hands-on learning while discovering, exploring and challenging themselves to apply their skills in an exciting competition.
Students from Dansville, Keshequa, Oakfield-Alabama, Warsaw and Wayland-Cohocton competed against each other during three rounds that lasted 2 1/2 minutes each. The goal was to complete the most missions and earn the most points.
“The Genesee Valley Robotics program encourages students to practice real life engineering skills including computational thinking and iterative design. The social emotional impact of a program like this is also important as it helps many students find new connections to their school and classmates, said Genesee Valley BOCES Coordinator of Enrichment Services Steve Nole.
Sixty students in grades four through eight participated in this event. The first part of the day was the presentation portion. During the presentation competition, teams were judged on three specific areas, one being their innovation project, where they had to identify and research a problem to solve around this year’s theme focused around clean energy solutions. Also teams had to present on their robot designs. They had to identify their mission strategy and design their robot and programs to create an effective plan, and the last was on the core values, where they had to apply teamwork and respect each other’s ideas and work together as a team on their specific challenges.
The overall champion was the Oakfield-Alabama Hi-Tech Hornets. Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles 2 was awarded the finalist. Both of these teams will be going to the First Lego League Championship on Feb. 18 in Buffalo. Awards were given to teams for core values, innovation project, robot design, robot performance and a coach/mentor award.
The top two teams Oakfield-Alabama and Wayland-Cohocton will move on to the championship competition. Genesee Valley BOCES said the event was a success and looks forward to hosting more FLL challenges in the future.
Ted Smith was the head judge of the competition and is the senior crisis intervention specialist at Genesee Valley BOCES Mount Morris. Smith said he enjoys looking for a student’s level of interest and looks to see if they had fun as part of the project.
“Events like this are a wonderful opportunity for the students to express their creativity, learn how to work together on a team, and think critically about a problem. These are all skills which they will need in their life so being able to develop them in an event like this is good,” explained Smith.
This student is Wayland-Cohocton seventh-grader Ethan Bauer.
The two students from Dansville are Haylee Rigdon and Bristol Blair.
These students from Warsaw, from left, are Hannah Sonricker, Levi Bennett and Warren Fox.
