MOUNT MORRIS — Teams from five schools competed Saturday in the First LEGO League (FLL) Qualifier Tournament at Genesee Valley BOCES. The competition tested each team’s ability to complete tasks using robots built from Legos.

FLL was designed to engage youth through STEM learning and exploration. Students obtained hands-on learning while discovering, exploring and challenging themselves to apply their skills in an exciting competition.

