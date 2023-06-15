BATAVIA — A grant recently awarded to Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council (GO ART!) will help to bring an opera to Genesee Community College and a ballet production to Batavia later this year.
The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, on behalf of the Oliver G. & Sarah Sloan Bauman Fund for the Arts announced a grant award of $11,700 for GO ART! It was part of nearly $60,000 to six Western New York nonprofit organizations.
GO ART! Executive Director Gregory Hallock said GO ART! is bringing the Nickel City Opera production of “The Barber of Seville” to GCC June 26. The show will start at 7 p.m. at the Stuart Steiner Theatre at GCC, 1 College Rd. Tickets are $30 online through Eventbrite, www.eventbrite.com, or at GO ART!, 201 E. Main St. Student tickets are $20, available at GO ART!. Tickets are $40 they day of the show and will be available at the box office.
“The Barber of Seville” is an opera buffa in two acts composed by Gioachino Rossini with an Italian libretto by Cesare Sterbini. The libretto was based on Pierre Beaumarchais’s French comedy The Barber of Seville (1775). The show stars Metropolitan Opera basso Valerian Ruminski as the old windbag Bartolo, who gets his comeuppance, Hallock said. It features a full set, orchestra, chorus,
props, costumes and supertitles, giving you every word in English. A lot of the show is sung in English as well. “The Barber of Seville” is directed by Giorgio Lalov and Steve Vaughan.
“Batavia Downs is helping with sponsorship. They’re giving hotel rooms for all the performers and everything so they helped us bring down the cost,” Hallock said. “That (the $11,700 grant) is the exact amount we asked for.”
In late November or early December, Hallock said, GO ART! is using some of the Bauman Fund grant to partner with Rochester City Ballet to bring “The Nutcracker” to Batavia.
Hallock said GO ART! found out about the award in mid-May.
“The total cost, it’s close to $40,000 to do both,” he said. “This is only a quarter of the funding needed to make it happen,” he said. “I’m working with the organizations to try to get more money — different ways to get more money to bring them out here.”
Hallock said ticket sales will pay for the rest of the cost.
“Ticket sales (prices) are dramatically less here than they are in Buffalo and Rochester because we got this grant,” Hallock said. He said GO ART! will have the money needed to bring in these productions.
The Bauman Fund for the Arts was established more than 20 years ago, it has awarded more than $980,000 to Western New York nonprofit organizations for the benefit of the region’s arts and cultural communities and has ensured that the classical traditions of ballet and opera are a consistent part of our region’s cultural heritage. For more information on the Bauman Fund for the Arts grant process, please visit: www.cfgb.org/nonprofits/grants/bauman-fund-for-the-arts/.