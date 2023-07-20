BATAVIA — Independent Living of the Genesee Region has been awarded the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center Priority Impact Quality-of-Life grant.
It was among 34 grants totaling $1,029,908 which were awarded.
The Quality-of-Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower pepole living with paralysis. Since the Quality-of-Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,600 grants totaling over $37 million have been awarded.
ILGR will use the grant to expand the variety and quantity of durable medical equipment and accessories in its loan closet to include a variety of wheelchair ramps, portable hot spots for Internet access, exercise equipment, and other, more traditional, items such as wheelchairs and walkers.
The goal of the loan closet is to improve the quality of life for people experiencing disabilities, paralysis, and other medical conditions. Access is open to anyone with a qualifying need.
The loans last for 90 days, which provides borrowers enough time to secure permanent access to the equipment on their own.
Those interested can request applications to borrow devices from the ILGR Medial Equipment Loan Closet by calling (585) 815-8501, extension 400, or stopping by the ILGR office in the Crickler Executive Business Center at 319 West Main St., Batavia, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays.
If some items are in particularly high demand, waiting lists will be created.
Independent Living of the Genesee Region is a member of the Western New York Independent Living, Inc. family of agencies that offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.