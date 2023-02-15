PERRY — The Perry Education Foundation has announced three grant awards for school programs.
The foundation supports educational programs and scholarships at Perry Central School.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 12:35 pm
The awards include:
n $5,000 for the Perry Stampede program to bring life-sized fiberstock animals to the school for agricultural classes.
n $9,000 for the Agricultural Mechanics Small Engine Curriculum.
n $11,000 for the “Give What You Can, Take What You Need” project making clothing and toiletries discreetly available when needed.
