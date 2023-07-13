BATAVIA – Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced that due to circumstances beyond its control, Friday’s concert will no longer feature Skid Row.
Instead, Great White will perform at Pepsi’s Rockin’ The Downs Summer Concert Series.
Great White has songs that include the Grammy-nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” Great White has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, two platinum albums and clocked the top of MTV four times.
Tickets purchased for the Skid Row concert will still be honored on that date. Those wishing for a refund may do so through their point of purchase. Information can be found inside of your ticket confirmation email. Tickets purchased at the Lucky Treasures gift shop may be refunded during normal gift shop hours.
Tickets are available for Great White right now on BataviaConcerts.com.