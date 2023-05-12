BATAVIA — Tickets are available at the door for the Genesee Symphony Orchestra show at 7 p.m. Saturday at Genesee Community College’s Stuart Steiner Theater.
The GSO, under the direction of music director/conductor S. Shade Zajac, will perform “Film Night!” containing tributes to composers such as John Williams and Hans Zimmer.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and no charge for students who have their student IDs. They may also be bought at YNGODESS, the Holland Land Office Museum, The Coffee Press or online at www.geneseesymphony.com or from any GSO board member.