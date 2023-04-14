ALBION — Harriet Tubman will be paying a visit to the Hoag Library on Tuesday.
Almeta Whitis will be bringing Harriet Tubman back to life and performing a dramatization of her life.
“It’s mainly about her rescuing people, making 22 trips from basically Virginia, where she was into Philadelphia with slaves and helping them escape,” said Bob Golden of Community Coalition for Justice and People Embracing Diversity.
“She had bounties on her head,” Golden continued. “At that time in the country, farmers were not doing that well financially. Their most valuable assets were not the farms, not their crops, but the slaves. So (Tubman) rescuing slaves were hurting farmers financially. So there were huge bounties on her, dead or alive.”
Kae Wilbert, a community member of the People Embracing Diversity group in Orleans County, said while we know basic things about Tubman, there are other things to know about her. Golden said Tubman was a general in the Union Army, leading a unit of 150 Black soldiers in the Civil War.
She then was involved in activism in Black and women’s civil rights with Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass and Ralph Waldo Emerson and her creation of health care units for the poor and a nursing home for elderly blacks, remaining active until she died at 91.
Further, Tubman sought God’s and Christ’s guidance in her ventures and frequently spoke to Him. She believes He intervened for her in several instances. She was canonized a saint by the Episcopal Church.
Whitis is a storyteller, writer, poet and teaching artist, whose life’s work involves exploring, presenting and honoring cultural connections between people. She is a published author and a member of Just Poets. Her poems are featured in their anthology: Le Mot Juster 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
Her most significant Whitis received are the following:
n 1993: Decade of the Child award presented by Governor Mario Cuomo for “her valuable, sensitive work with the children and families of New York state.”
n 1997: Artist of the Year — National Chapter of Young Audiences (selected from 2,000+ artists in 32 nationwide chapters)
n 2021: Her life’s work is featured in a major exhibit: Changemakers: Rochester Women Who Have Changed The World at Rochester Museum and Science Center in Rochester.
Wilbert said they’ve been putting on events and discussions like this for about five to eight years.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hoag Library, located at 134 S. Main St. in Albion.
