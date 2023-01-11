BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, has announced his outreach office hours for January.
During these outreach office hours, residents will have the opportunity to meet with members of his staff to discuss their concerns regarding state government and local issues.
“I’m eager to use these outreach office hours as an opportunity to get input from constituents on issues they’d like to address and get a better understanding of the issues that face the entirety of my district,” Hawley, R-Batavia, said in a news release.
Hours and locations will include: n Genesee County — 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 31 in Room T124 of the Conable Technology Building at Genesee Community College.
n Erie County — 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Newstead Public Library on 33 Main St. in Akron.
n Monroe County — Noon to 2 p.m. today at Seymour Library at 161 East Ave in Brockport; and noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at Hamlin Library on 1680 Lake Rd. in Hamlin.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.