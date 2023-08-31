BROCKPORT — Assemblyman Steve Hawley is hosting two town hall events Sept. 16 in Monroe County.
Hawley, R-Batavia, will take the time to meet with constituents and talk about the issues that matter most to them. The events will give the community the opportunity to let people’s voices be heard while sharing their thoughts and concerns about where the state is headed.
“One of the fundamental parts of my job as your assemblyman is engaging in direct conversations with the people in our community,” Hawley said in a news release. “I hope that people come out and share their thoughts on how we can continue to improve the lives of everyday Western New Yorkers.”
The meetings will include:
n Brockport — 11 to 11:45 a.m. at Seymour Library on 161 East. Ave.
n Hamlin — Noon to 12:45 at Hamlin Public Library on 1680 Lake Rd.