Steve Hawley decries gas stove ban
BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, is joining many New Yorkers calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to reconsider her position on banning gas stoves from future new housing and construction developments in New York.
What has been touted as a means to combat climate change and entice people to come to the state is now being seen as a measure to control businesses on a more granular level in New York, Hawley said, and he doesn’t like the concept.
“Albany progressives claim the measure is a simple implementation of new policy, but I don’t see it that way,” Hawley said in a statement. “For one, the measure neglects the fact that people upstate rely on natural gas to a greater degree than downstate homeowners, who may, in fact, benefit more from electric devices. But of course, when implementing statewide policy, we’re used to the fact that downstate progressives in charge of our government favor the one-size-fits-all approach.”
It’s another example of Albany focusing on an issue that seems big but will do very little in the long run, he said.
