Area lawmakers criticize pay raises

Hawley

BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, has been re-appointed as deputy minority leader of the New York State Assembly.

Hawley has served in a leadership role with the Assembly Republican Conference for many years following his first election in 2006. His office said he will continue the fight for lower taxes on the middle class as well as a new moratorium on the state tax on gasoline and home fuel.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1