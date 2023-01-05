BATAVIA — Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, has been re-appointed as deputy minority leader of the New York State Assembly.
Hawley has served in a leadership role with the Assembly Republican Conference for many years following his first election in 2006. His office said he will continue the fight for lower taxes on the middle class as well as a new moratorium on the state tax on gasoline and home fuel.
Hawley will also serve as a member state committees including: Agriculture, Insurance, Rules, Veteran Affairs, and Ways and Means.
“I am proud and grateful to once again hold a leadership position within the Assembly Republican Conference,” Hawley said in a news release. “I would like to thank Minority Leader Will Barclay for entrusting me with this responsibility. There are many issues I hope to solve during this upcoming legislative session, and affordability is at the top of my list.”
