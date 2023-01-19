Helming sworn-in as new state Senator

State Sen. Pamela Helming’s Office Senator Pam Helming takes the oath of office. Helming is joined by family members, including her husband, Gary, holding the Bible and granddaughter, Bristol, who has apparently decided to join in taking the oath.

CANANDAIGUA – State Sen. Pamela A. Helming was sworn in to a fourth term in the state legislature – and first representing Livingston County – during a public ceremony Friday at the Canandaigua Town Hall.

Helming, R-Canandaigua, is continuing to serve the 54th Senate District, but following the state’s redistricting she is now covering new communities. The new district includes all of Livingston, Wayne and Ontario counties, and the Monroe County towns of Mendon, Rush, Wheatland, Riga, Chili.

