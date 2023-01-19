CANANDAIGUA – State Sen. Pamela A. Helming was sworn in to a fourth term in the state legislature – and first representing Livingston County – during a public ceremony Friday at the Canandaigua Town Hall.
Helming, R-Canandaigua, is continuing to serve the 54th Senate District, but following the state’s redistricting she is now covering new communities. The new district includes all of Livingston, Wayne and Ontario counties, and the Monroe County towns of Mendon, Rush, Wheatland, Riga, Chili.
“It is a great privilege to again take this oath surrounded by the community which I’ve had the pleasure of serving the past six years,” said Helming. “While it’s always exciting to be sworn in at the State Capitol, nothing makes me happier than renewing my commitment to the people of
Ontario, Livingston, Wayne, and Monroe Counties here at home.”
The new district means Livingston County is united in a single state senate district. Previously, Livingston County was split into the 57th and 59th state Senate Districts.
Helming was joined at the swearing-in ceremony by family, friends and notable government officials from the community.
Helming was also appointed this week chair of the State Republican Conference by Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda. As State Republican Conference chair, Helming is responsible for helping to lead the Conference’s agenda and priorities for the 2023 legislative session.
Ortt said Helming “is a strong, consistent and respected voice in our state Legislature, and I am proud to appoint her chair of the Senate Republican Conference.
“As we head into a new legislative session, I am confident Senator Helming will continue the great work she has done to represent her constituents, and all New Yorkers, and help advance our conference priorities to make our state safer, stronger, and more affordable for all,” Ortt said in a statement.
Helming said it was an honor to be appointed and “to have the confidence and trust of leader Ortt and my colleagues.”
“I look forward to helping lead our efforts to better the lives of our constituents, protect and care for our children, and support the growth of local businesses and jobs,” Helming said.
Ortt also named state Sen. Pat Gallivan, who previously represented a portion of Livingston County prior to redistricting, as Minority Whip.
“The Senate Republican Conference is heading into the new legislative session with an impressive class of freshman senators, as well as veteran members who are ready to continue the great work they have done on behalf of all New Yorkers,” Ortt said in a statement. “Our agenda will continue to prioritize the issues that matter most to hardworking New Yorkers – we are focused and energized to get to work and help make New York safer, stronger, and more affordable for all.”
