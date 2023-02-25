PHOTO COURTESY OF BATAVIA HOUSING AUTHORITYIn 2021, the Batavia Housing Authority received Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding to make public housing renovations. The Housing Authority is getting grant money again this year from HUD.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $3.16 billion in funding to public housing authorities nationally, including the Batavia Housing Authority, to invest in their public housing stock.

HUD announced Friday that the Batavia Housing Authority was awarded $465,324.

