WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $3.16 billion in funding to public housing authorities nationally, including the Batavia Housing Authority, to invest in their public housing stock.
HUD announced Friday that the Batavia Housing Authority was awarded $465,324.
“This funding is for dedicated housing to public housing residents to make sure they have adequate housing that is secure,” HUD said of the announced funding.
In New York, HUD awarded $838,525,997.00 to 39 housing authorities.
“As I have traveled the country, I’ve heard time and again from families and seniors in public housing that a decent home in a safe community shouldn’t be too much to ask for,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “With this investment today, we are committing to work with our public housing authority partners to guarantee homes in public housing are worthy of the families and individuals who live there.”
The grants announced are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.
