GENESEO — Independent Living dollars for Livingston County should be part of the next state plan, a local director says.
“Livingston County is very close to the GOW (Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties) area that we serve,” said Rae Frank, director of Independent Living of the Genesee Region in Batavia, said recently on a Zoom call with Western New York Independent Living, Inc. Director of Advocacy and Public Policy Todd Vaarwerk and other regional Independent Living representatives. “We know that it’s a very large population. We know that it’s very rural and we know that it struggles for people to have transportation to anything they might need. We would recommend prioritizing Livingston County for funding.”
Vaarwerk said every three years, the federal government requires the filing of a State Plan for Independent Living (SPIL). The document addresses how Independent Living groups will spend the federal funding they get. Vaarwerk said he would take the comments of the independent living center representatives on the call and summarize them. These comments would eventually be submitted to the state Independent Living Council. He said a state bill only includes $1 million for use statewide.
“Housing and transportation are going to be two issues that we highlight substantially. We’ve talked about crisis in receiving mental health services, especially in rural areas,” Vaarwerk said.
The federal government gives three categories of money.
“Most federally funded centers get money separately under Part C. Part B is what runs the Independent Living Council and whatever’s left is used to forward whatever goals or objectives the community decides are important for the SPIL,” he said.
A statewide needs assessment found that eight counties, including Livingston County, have the greatest need for additional independent living services.
Asked what the most challenging issues were at her location, Frank said among the largest was community-based mental health services. Another is access to quality emergency mental health services.
“I speak to this issue as a family member of someone who encountered a situation in their life where they had been taken to the emergency room. What she encountered there, in terms of getting supports and services to help her deal with her challenges was really quite inhumane.”
When someone is in a crisis situation, Frank said, there needs to be more advocacy.
“When they have to go and they’re at that point where they need that level of help, they shouldn’t be met with some of the kinds of scenarios and situations that they encounter when they go to the emergency room,” Frank said. “That was a huge thing for me as a grandparent, watching my granddaughter and listening to her talk about what she had encountered and experienced when she was just crying out for help.”
Community-based, emergency mental health services that don’t end at 5 p.m. was something Frank talked about.
“Life doesn’t stop at 5 o’clock. Those are some of the big challenges we see in areas of need,” she said.
TRANSPORTATION and housing
Frank said transportation is among Livingston County’s largest needs.
“I’m sure they have many other needs — housing needs, employment needs, mental health services needs,” she said. “But, one of the things about Livingston County is that it’s a large geographical area without much support for people to get around.”
Vaarwerk asked Frank if an Independent Living center in Livingston County was funded, would transportation for county residents improve?
“I think you have people in the bottom part of Monroe County that could access the services there, then you would have other people on the other sides of our county that could actually access those services,” Frank said. “Mount Morris is very close to Perry down in Wyoming County. I do think it would help the people in Livingston County and then also, maybe, the bordering sections that don’t get as much attention as well.”
Vaarwerk said the goals include putting the money toward unserved or underserved groups. He asked if there is a group they think is most in need of independent living services that could use additional support.
Frank said, in part, there are homeless people for whom there is no housing available.
“All three of the local departments of Social Services have said to us they don’t have places to put people anymore,” she said. “It used to be that if someone was homeless, they would be able to put them into a local motel. Those are full and there is no place to put people who are experiencing homelessness.”
Frank noted only one building in Batavia provides housing for homeless veterans. It has 26 units. Otherwise, those veterans are shipped off to other areas, she said.
Vaarwerk asked about veterans who aren’t homeless.
“There is the VA in Batavia, but to get into it is difficult because they want you to be seen in Buffalo first,” Frank said. “If you’re not a certain disability, if you’re not a certain percentage, you cannot use the transportation between Genesee County and Buffalo. To get them there for their first appointments, to start them with seeing somebody, is difficult.”
MINIMUM FUNDING NEEDS
Vaarwerk asked about minimum funding to start and operate a new center for independent living. He said the current state plan identifies minimum funding $675,000 to start and operate a center and asked if that is enough.
“The state plan identifies that any leftover Part C money be parceled out to centers to reach the minimum amount to operate,” he said.
Frank asked if current centers support the opening of a new center in the state, would that have an impact on their allocations from the state.
“It may. The goal of Part C is for all centers to reach the minimum funding level before they start any new ones,” he said. “We already asked the question about where new ones are needed. Is $675,000 a good number to use? If there’s leftover Part C money, are we going to try to open a center in Livingston or should we be using that money to try to get everybody else up to $675,000?”
Frank said the center in Batavia doesn’t get $675,000 in minimum state funding annually.
“I want everybody to get as much money as they can. I really don’t want it to be that if I get what I need, Livingston County doesn’t get anything,” she said. “Perhaps a center there could start by somebody donating space so they don’t have to buy bricks and mortar.”
Frank said Western New York Independent Living could suggest to the state that the Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties area be expanded to include Livingston County, which many other programs do, so a satellite location could be opened in Livingston. Vaarwerk said he would write that in as a suggestion. A satellite location in Livingston got support from another person on the call.
Vaarwerk brought up the staffing issue for centers.
“I know that a lot of consumers I talk to talk about the staffing crisis,” he said. “We talk about the staffing crisis with regard to aid service. We talk about the staffing crisis with regard to having difficulty hiring independent living staff ... for hiring mental health professionals,” he said. “Is there something SPIL could do or should do to help with the staffing crisis.”