BATAVIA — The Justice for Children Advocacy Center has earned accreditation from National Children’s Alliance
The certification follows an extensive application and site review process which found the JFCAC delivers high-quality and effective services to child abuse victims. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in providing services.
The Justice for Children Advocacy Center has a long and successful history of providing services to children and families in the GLOW region, officials said in a news release. Genesee Justice, a department of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, helped in 1992 to establish a multidisciplinary team to serve the unique needs of children that have been physically or sexually abused.
With the support of many dedicated members of the community and the multidisciplinary team, the Justice for Children Advocacy Center opened its doors in Batavia in 1998, the officials said. As the program grew, satellite offices in Albion and Warsaw were opened in 2017.
The goal of the Justice for Children Advocacy Center is to provide a child-friendly location where highly trained professionals provide forensic interviews, medical examinations, mental health counseling, and advocacy services to children from birth to age 18 and their non-offending family members regardless of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, or financial status.
About 4,500 children have received services at the Justice for Children Advocacy Center since 1998, and 274 children benefitted from its services last year.
As an Accredited Member of National Children’s Alliance, the Justice for Children Advocacy Center is dedicated to providing comprehensive, coordinated, and compassionate services to victims of child abuse, officials said.
“As a team of individuals who are fiercely devoted to professionally and compassionately responding to reports of child abuse, we strive to meet the highest standards of care for child victims and their loved ones,” said Program Coordinator Theresa Roth of the Justice for Children Advocacy Center. “Accreditation from the National Children’s Alliance not only validates our organization’s proven effective approach to responding to allegations of child abuse but also provides consistency across the child advocacy center movement as a whole. A team response to child abuse is what we stand for, and it is our entire team that allows us to provide the highest level of care and service to children and families in our community.”