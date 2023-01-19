BATAVIA — The 15th Annual Matthew Kota Memorial Blood Drive is set for Jan. 28.
The event will take place 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northgate Free Methodist Church South Campus Community Room at 350 Bank St.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 12:09 am
Appointments are encouraged by visiting www.redcrossblood.org. Those interested may also call 1 (800) RED CROSS and use the sponsor code, “bataviany.”
Kota, 17, resident passed away Sept. 1, 2008, dying of complications from brain surgery related to a large AVM (arterio-venous brain malformation).
At the time of his death, he had recently started volunteering at the Red Cross and had been a blood donor.
The first 12 years the Matthew Kota Memorial Blood Drive alone collected 692 units of blood and affected 2,076 lives.
A total of 82 units were collected in last year’s blood drive.
Those who give blood through Jan. 31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for themselves and a guest to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, according to the American Red Cross. The trip includes travel, a $500 gift card, pregame activities and more.
