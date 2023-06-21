NEW YORK — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is collecting data through September 2023 on water quality, along with plant and animal life in Lake Ontario.
The EPA will be using its two largest research vessels, the Lake Guardian and the Lake Explorer II.
The data is being collected in a joint effort by federal and university partners to assess the health and quality of Lake Ontario. It is part of an initiative called the 2023 Cooperative Science and Monitoring Initiative.
“Lake Ontario is a precious resource that we share with Canada, and it faces many threats that require our urgent attention and action,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia in a news release. “Our action to collect this data on Lake Ontario will help us identify the most pressing challenges and opportunities and further support our efforts to protect and restore this great lake for current and future generations.”
The Lake Guardian and Lake Explorer II are funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI). The GLRI was launched in 2010 to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the world’s largest system of fresh surface water. For more information about the GLRI visit, https://glri.us/.