LE ROY — The annual organizational meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the Le Roy Fire District will conducted Jan. 10.
The meeting will start 7 p.m. It will take place in the meeting room of the Le Roy Fire Station at 4 Clay St.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 1:22 am
