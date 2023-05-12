BATAVIA — The pump station at Kings Plaza, 4150 W. Main St., has not had any major rehabilitation since it was put in over 40 years ago, in 1980, and the town continues to discuss the project with the city, Town Supervisor Greg Post said this week.
“We have been exchanging information and in partnership working on future design and capacity and maintenance and necessary upgrades,” Post said Wednesday. “It (the pump station) hasn’t had any major rehab. It needs to be right-sized and reconstructed with more accurate meters and ... more efficient pumps.”
Both municipalities have passed resolutions regarding this project, the town supervisor said,
“Documents will be signed by the end of the week and we can start moving forward with the next steps,” Post told The Daily News. “It’s a long process and we have been involved with this for over a decade. It continues to be a conversation that the city and town meet regularly to discuss. We have to collectively predict the future needs of the community and make decisions now that will allow us to manage future needs in the community. Construction and design has to happen based on a theory of potential need. ... so that we invest we do it right sized and make sure that the financing is in order .. and make sure the revenues offset the costs.”
The town is in the very earliest stages of coming up with future design for the Kings Plaza project, according to Post.
“We’ve been working on this thing since I’ve been elected. It’s been 17 years. It’s a multiple-year project to do construction and design,” he said. “We have been engaged and will continue to be engaged with our partners in this process for the future of both communities.”
Post noted there may be financial constraints if pump station flows exceed the average daily flow limit.
“We don’t anticipate that,” he said.
During this week’s City Council special conference meeting, Superintendent of Public Works Brett Frank said the town of Batavia has a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the state to upgrade the pump station, to make improvements to the water main that connects to the city’s sewer system.
Frank said the pump station is over capacity right now and the pump station’s maximum capacity is .54 million gallons of wastewater per day.
“The town would like to plan for future growth at the pump station and install pumps that can handle a million gallons per day in sewer capacity,” Frank told the City Council. “There’s concern with their current exceedance of contractual sewer limits in total capacity of the plant.
Frank said the city should not approve a capacity of over 1 million gallons per day.
“This agreement will address these concerns and proposes modifications to ensure the town adheres to the current capacity flows of .54 MGD (million gallons a day),” he said. “These modifications include smaller impellers, rated at the same capacity as the existing pumps, and the ability for the city to monitor flows from the pump station in real time.”
The town and city agree that the town will install meters at its four pump stations to monitor flows and for billing purposes. They also agree that if the Kings Plaza Pump Station wastewater flows go over .54 million gallons per day, the city will levy daily fines. A new 12-inch force main will be installed from the pump station to River and South Main streets and the city may inspect the project.
“We will continue to negotiate with the town on their future capacity purchase,” Frank said. “We are preparing to engage engineering services to study the potential to expand our treatment capacity at the wastewater treatment plant. That would be at the cost of the town of Batavia to do so.”
In 2021, the town’s wastewater flows increased to about 1.2 million to 1.4 million gallons per day, which exceeds the town’s current contractual limit listed in the 2015 wastewater facility agreement between the city and town.
The city started a wastewater headworks study in the fall of 2021. Until the study is completed, the potential capacity to be purchased can’t be determined. There may be a limited amount of capacity for the town to purchase, but it’s less than the current additional flows above the contractual flow limit.
“Based on the town’s projection of future growth, it appears that the wastewater treatment capacity will need to be increased, at the town’s expense, to accommodate potential increased future wastewater flows,” the resolution stated. “City and town staff have been meeting regularly to evaluate current flow conditions to increase wastewater treatment capacity in accordance with the agreement.”
In the resolution the City Council passed this week, the city said the town has proposed modifications which would alleviate concerns about increased flow until the town and city agree on a plan to upgrade capacity at the wastewater treatment plant and the town purchases additional capacity.
The resolution states the town will modify the design of the Kings Plaza project to ensure that wastewater flows don’t go over .54 million gallons per day until a wastewater treatment capacity increase and purchase agreement is in place.
One modification is that the new pumps will be installed with smaller impellers rated at the same capacity as the existing pumps. Another is that a monitoring system will be installed and fully integrated with the city’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system to allow data two be continuously monitored at the wastewater and water treatment plants. The upgrades will include a master sewer meter. The resolution says the city manager will be able to execute the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) BSP-5 form.
Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said, “What you’re saying is, we want to let them complete the project, but downsize it for now, with different impellers and whatnot, so that it’s not exceeding the required allowable (wastewater flows) that they’re using now.”
Frank said the city will allow the town to put in the correctly sized pump while limiting the flows and having constant monitoring of the flows.