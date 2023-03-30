A Batavia man who repeatedly failed to appear on court for a series of crimes dating back a year was arrested last week on four bench warrants, city police said.
Kyle J. Schroeder, 26, of Clinton Street Road, was charged March 22.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 11:17 pm
It was the second time police charged him with failing to appear in court. Schroeder also was charged Jan. 28 but again never appeared.
Schroeder’s list of crimes dates back to April 23 when he was charged with petit larceny for entering a residence on Liberty Street and stealing a pack of cigarettes.
He also was wanted for failing to answer other charges:
n On April 29, he was charged with driving while impaired by drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.
n On Aug. 25 city police were called to check the welfare “of a subject tweaking out behind a business on East Main Street.”
Schroeder as identified and charged on bench warrants for the previous two arrests and also was found with crack pipes and baggies. He also was charged with misdemeanor drug possession.
n Schroeder was charged with criminal mischief for kicking and damaging an electrical lock box on the outside of a business on Jackson Street Oct. 20. Police said Schroeder was trying to charge his cell phone.
