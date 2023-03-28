Man indicted on elder assault charges

ALBION — A former Medina man with numerous violent arrests during the past three years was arraigned last week in Orleans County Court on charges that he assaulted and strangled an 85-year-old man.

Andrew L. Coley, 25, was living with the man in Carlton when he allegedly attacked him. State police at the time said he repeatedly hit the man and choked him.

