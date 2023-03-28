ALBION — A former Medina man with numerous violent arrests during the past three years was arraigned last week in Orleans County Court on charges that he assaulted and strangled an 85-year-old man.
Andrew L. Coley, 25, was living with the man in Carlton when he allegedly attacked him. State police at the time said he repeatedly hit the man and choked him.
Coley is charged with second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation, both class D violent felonies punishable by up to seven years in state prison.
Coley entered a not guilty plea and is to return to court at a later date.
Coley has other pending charges in Orleans County.
Coley was living in Medina in August when he was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, menacing, harassment, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and a second count of menacing. That case remains pending.
He also was charged in December with four counts of criminal contempt of court for violating an order of protection and aggravated harassment. In November 2021 he was charged in Medina with false personation and in April of that year was charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, bribing a witness and second-degree burglary.
The outcome of those cases was not immediately available.
Coley also served a two-year stint in state prison for dealing drugs and was convicted in 2018. He was released from prison Aug. 13, 2020.
