BERGEN — The Matsiko World Orphan Choir, composed of 24 children from Liberia, ages 11-17, performed at Liberty Pumps, Inc. on Appletree Avenue and will do another performance this evening at 7 p.m. in the gym at Our Lady of Mercy, 44 Lake St. in Le Roy.
The mission of the group, according to Matsiko’s website, is to use the unifying power of music to uplift every child, bring joy to all who listen, and to inspire generosity that provides a complete education for vulnerable children.
Sam Windham, Matsiko’s tour director, says the choir has been traveling throughout the United States for the last nine months.
“The main goal of our organization is to try to get these kids, and kids just like them in their countries, sponsored for their education,” he said.
Windham said sponsorship means a person would pay $40 a month to help the kids get all the way through school.
“When these kids graduate, they’ll be able to become anything they ever dreamed of,” the tour director said.