MEDINA — An information meeting for families of incoming Universal Pre-Kindergarten students in the Medina School District will take place Thursday.

The meeting will take place 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at Oak Orchard Primary Schoo, 335 W. Oak Orchard St. The sign is also available at www.medinacsd.org under the District News on the front page.

