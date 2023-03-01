MEDINA — An information meeting for families of incoming Universal Pre-Kindergarten students in the Medina School District will take place Thursday.
The meeting will take place 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at Oak Orchard Primary Schoo, 335 W. Oak Orchard St. The sign is also available at www.medinacsd.org under the District News on the front page.
School Principal Jennifer Stearns said in a news release that RSVPs are appreciated to help plan for a successful event.
To be eligible for UPK, children must be 4 years old by Dec. 1. To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old by Dec. 1.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. There will be a brief general session for adults in the auditorium, and then participants will visit scheduled locations throughout the building.
Please plan to arrive by 5:30 p.m. and stay for the duration, in order to receive all of the information prepared. Childcare will be provided for any children eligible to attend school in the 2023-24 school year.
Families interested in learning more about Medina’s UPK program are asked to complete the signup, whether they are able to attend the information night. Information for those unable to attend will be shared afterward on Oak Orchard Primary School’s website and sent to the email address provided on the sign up.
Kindergarten registration information will follow at a later date.
The UPK timeline includes:
n March 2 to April 2 — UPK applications accepted at the information night, by calling the Oak Orchard Main Office, or through the district’s website.
n April 3: — Families notified of acceptance into UPK Program or if program capacity is reached, that lottery is to be held.
n Week of April 3 — Lottery held, if needed, and registration packets mailed.
n Week of May 1 to 5 — UPK student screening. Applicants should bring all registration materials.
A parent and the child are expected to attend the screening. Applicants will be contacted by phone to schedule their screening time.
Call (585) 798-2700, option 3 and then 0, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays for more information.
