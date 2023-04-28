MEDINA — In the village of Medina, spring means Arbor Day.
Arbor Day is today this year. Medina’s observance will be held on the east end, south side of Frank Street near West Avenue in the village.
This year’s celebration will include second and third graders from Medina Central Schools, along with the Oak Orchard Glee Club.
“Forty-six trees in all will be planted this year,” said Tree Board Chair Kathy Blackburn in a news release. “Planting sites include Frank Street, William Street, West Avenue, Butts Park, State Street, Park and Boxwood Cemetery.”
“Each year we gain ground in our efforts to reforest the community,” Blackburn continued. “Forty-six trees is an excellent planting. That said, we removed nearly 50 old and dying trees this year, so we’re nowhere near running out of annual planting that needs to be done.”
The Tree Board’s focus has been a three-pronged approach for several years: Main arteries and Central Business District area, parks, and high-need residential areas.
Arbor Day 2023 will mark the 16th year Medina’s urban forestry program has been a participant in the Tree City USA program of the National Arbor Day Foundation. The annual Tree City award honors Medina’s commitment to community forestry.
The Tree City USA Program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters, and the USDA Forest Service. Tree City USA is awarded annually to those communities who qualify and is a national designation.
Medina’s Municipal Tree Ordinance and Arbor Day Celebration have been a model for several other communities looking to establish a board and planting program, village officials said. Medina receives multiple inquiries for assistance and advice every year from municipalities statewide.
The village maintains a policy of diversity in its urban forest plantings. Species to be planted this year include American Hornbeam, Pagoda dogwood, Gingko, Sweetgum, Tupelo, London Plane sycamore, Sargent cherry, Northern pin oak, and varieties of Elm and Maple.
Blackburn emphasizes that while the village makes great progress each year, there remains much to be done. With increasing costs and limited funding, officials said the task is challenging.
Chris Busch, Medina’s forestry coordinator said the science of street trees and urban forestry has come a long, long way in the last 40 years.
“At the turn of the 19th century when most of our village forest was planted, there was little choice for a street tree — elms and oaks were the more expensive option, and Silver maple was the cheaper option,” Busch said. Municipalities were interested in large, fast-growing trees that created beautiful tree-lined streets.”
Busch said that despite looking very nice, those trees caused big problems.
“One hundred years later, these trees are massive at nearly 70-plus feet and create numerous issues with infrastructure, safety and utilities,: he said. Today, thanks to extensive research and breeding, there are literally hundreds of cultivars in every shape and size. These are definitely not your great-grandparents’ street trees.”
Donations can be made anytime for general tree planting, memorial trees or for “trees on your street.” Additional information can be obtained at the village clerk’s Office or by downloading the Releaf brochure online at villagemedina.org.
“Now more than ever, financial support in the form of gifts and donations from the public are critical,” said Blackburn. “Such support is vital for the future.”
The Arbor Day 2023 Celebration will begin at about 10 a.m. on the east end of Frank Street near West Avenue, and will include the reading of the Arbor Day Proclamation by Mayor Sidari. The trees will planted by the Medina DPW. Medina Central School’s second and third graders will help plant the trees and celebrate the day along with a performance by the Oak Orchard Glee Club.
“The community’s invited,” Blackburn said. “Medina’s Arbor Day Celebration is second to none and we encourage everyone to come celebrate and support tree planting in Medina.”