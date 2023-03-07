LE ROY — If parents and residents are interested in joining a board of education, a March 16 meeting may be something to attend before they run for a board.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Genesee Valley BOCES Service Center, 80 Munson St.
“The Genesee Valley School Boards Association does this program every year. We offer it right before election time, so if people are interested, but don’t have a clear or concise idea what the responsibilities are, what they can and can’t do ... They get ideas of what being a board member is like,” said Genesee Valley School Boards Association (GVSBA) Executive Director Patrick D. Burk. “It’s pretty in-depth.”
The GVSBA said the program is designed to answer all the questions that people may have about becoming board members.
“We will go through the process of the election and discuss expectations and outcomes once you are elected. If you have a basic interest, this is step one to learn what your commitment would be as well as what to expect from this much-needed community service position,” the GVSBA said.
Burk said he will be at the meeting, as will a panel made of the GVSBA Board of Directors.
“They each give a brief statement on a specific topic of their choice. Then the prospective board members will ask them questions. We try to keep it moving and, depending how many people we have, we try to make sure everybody has some input and gets something out of it,” he said.
Burk said he or one of the panelists may have a specific topic of current importance on which to speak.
“They may want to bring up increased mental health or family services in school districts,” he said as an example. “That’s something that may come up. I don’t know if it will or not.”
A couple of years ago, at this meeting, superintendent searches and how that process should go were among the topics. At the time, there were a few local districts looking for superintendents, Burk said.
“There were a lot of questions about ‘How do you pick a superintendent?’” he said.
The meeting took place via Zoom a couple of years ago and went back to being live last year, the GVSBA executive director said.
“We were pleased with the number of people who came to our event last year. I think there were six. I know there were four of them that decided to run for school board and two did not,” he said. “This year we’re back doing it live. We try to keep it more local. We already have some RSVPs I don’t know how many. It’s important that we at least let the individuals who are running for school board obtain information. There’s all sorts of things that come up in the process and of course, every board is different.”
Registration and an RSVP are required in advance. Contact Burk at pburk@gvboces.org for more information.
