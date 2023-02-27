Naas Farms, LLC. named 2022 Conservation Farm of the Yea
BATAVIA — Genesee County Soil and Water Conservation District awards Naas Farms, LLC., of Oakfield the he Conservation Farm of the Year Award.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 9:19 pm
The Soil and Water Conservation District said the award is given to a producer that has displayed a long-term commitment to sustainable conservation, leads by example, and implements farm conservation best management practices.
Naas Farms, LLC. is a 700-acre grain and vegetable farm that is owned and operated by Bruce and Jessica Naas.
“Taking care of their land has always been a high priority. The farm has adopted many best management practices over the years to improve their land and the environment. The farm grows crops with limited tillage or no-till equipment. Cover crops are planted after the harvest of the commodity crop to improve soil health and reduce soil erosion,” the district said in a press release. “The farm sells cover crop seed and occasionally lends equipment to their neighbors to promote soil health beyond their acreage. The farm recently constructed an agri-chemical storage and mixing facility to reduce the environmental risk in storing and mixing their fertilizers and herbicides. The farm has also created pollinator habitat to promote populations of our native bees and insects.”
The Naases have three children: Brett, Aaron, and Chelsey. They are both active outside of their farming operation. Both have had careers off of the farm, with Jessica Naas driving a school bus and Bruce Naas working for the state Department of Transportation, each for over 30 years. Bruce Naas has sat on several boards and committees, including leadership roles in the Genesee County Farm Bureau, Farm Service Agency County Committee in Genesee County, and the NY Corn and Soybean Growers Association.
Naas Farms, LLC. has been an active participant with the Genesee County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service since 1983. To recognize the work that has been done, the farm will be presented the 2022 Conservation Farm of the Year Award at the Celebrate Agriculture Dinner on March 25, 2023, at the Alexander Fire Hall.
